FS: Corsair RM1000i white (limited edition), RM650i, other parts

Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.



Looking for the following as trades:



Ryzen 3700X (with or without heatsink, doesn't matter)



(I live near a micro center so I would use their price as a trade value for a new one, or less for used / new without heatsink)

$120

$275 ea, $500 for both

$175

$15

$15 two available $25 for both

$25

$50, two available, $90 for both

$100

$200

$125

keyboard $100, mouse $70, trackpad $100

$25, 8 available, take them all for $175

$225 shipped