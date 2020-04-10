FS: Corsair RM1000i white (limited edition), RM650i, other parts

heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754

Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.

I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.

I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.

Will discount for multiple item purchase.

Looking for the following as trades:

Ryzen 3700X (with or without heatsink, doesn't matter)

(I live near a micro center so I would use their price as a trade value for a new one, or less for used / new without heatsink)

-------------------

Misc. parts

Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. Less than three months actual use on the pump. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120

Radeon Pro WX 5100 - two available, OEM pulls - $275 ea, $500 for both
Radeon Pro WX 4100 - OEM pull, includes low profile and standard height bracket and 4x mDP to DP adapters - $175

Dual port Realtek gigabit NIC PCIe x1 - $15
Dual port Broadcom gigabit NIC PCIe x1 - $15 two available $25 for both
Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1 - $25

Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50, two available, $90 for both
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100

Corsair RM1000i (white) (limited edition) PSU - includes all cables (they're just not in the pictures); won this in a contestm used off and on in systems over a couple years - $200
Corsair RM650i PSU about 6 months of semi-regular use $125

Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. No USB-lightning cable included. keyboard $100, mouse $70, trackpad $100

Corsair ML120 Pro (x8) red LED, used - $25, 8 available, take them all for $175

(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)

-------------------

Dell U2715H $225 shipped

Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
 
