FS: Corsair RGB Light and Fan Lot, GPU- Gigabyte 2080 Super, 32GB DDR5 RAM, DDR4 32GB B Die RAM, Synology DS920+ NAS, 4x4TB NAS Drives,

Terms
Downsizing my tech area, making room for a newborn this year.
For Sale:
[updated 2-5-24] editing on mobile bear with me! Pictures coming soon!
Sold: ASUS 6800XT, Mac Mini M2, Gigabyte b650 Aorus Elite AX mobo, 7950x cpu, WD SN700 SSD, AMD 3600 CPU, MSI B550 Tomahawk Motherboard,
I will have pictures up soon, and more coming once this stuff starts to move. If you have any questions please just ask. Thanks for looking.
Terms
- Shipping to US48 only.
- Payment: PayPal F&F, Venmo, normal PayPal (for increased cost)
- Must have some form of feedback, I will not sell to new accounts.
- If shipping is included I choose the shipper
- All shipping includes tracking
- No trades. I am drastically downsizing my area for tech gear.
- OBO WHEN indicated, otherwise price is rather firm. I don’t like wait for the last penny, I just sell at fair prices first come first serve.
- I also have stuff listed locally, so this list can change frequently.
- I ship within (2) business days max, usually daily if before 10 am.
- Gigabyte 2080 Super OC Windforce 3 8 GB- no original box. Will package well when shipped. Works great. Just pulled from a spare gaming pc, selling along with many other parts. Wasn’t used much. Great condition. Part number GV- N208SWFOC-8GD Rev1 190 shipped obo
- Corsair RGB lighting and fan lot - This gets sold together - This is a lot of used items, that incldue the retail boxes. Was used for under a year, with filters on all fans. Everything works as it should. the lots consists of:
- Corsair LL120 3 x 120mm fan RGB kit WITH lighting Node Pro Link to Corsair Site Model # CO-9050072-WW
- Corsair LL120 120 mm RGB fan x 1 (identical to what is in the fan kit above) Model # CO-9050071-WW
- Corsair RGB LED Lighting PRO expansion kit - (4 x magnetic strips, 2 x extension cables) Link to Corsair Site Model #CL-8930002
- This entire kit will ship together. Items will be in retail boxes. $80 shipped
- Corsair 120mm Fans x 3 M/N RWF0041 12V 0.225A Part # 31-005994 - These are identical to what comes on the Corsair 360 AIO Elite Capellix - I bought these for a push pull setup. At the time Corsair did not sell these separate, only with the kit. If you are OCD and want the identical fans for this kit, these are it, and push pull worked fine. $40 shipped obo
- G Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200 32 GB (2 x 16GB) CL14-14-14-34 1.35V B Die Dual Rank kit
( F4-3200C14D-32GTZ ) - No original packaging. Ships in antistatic bags in a box. I pack well, echeck my feedback. This is some great dual rank B Die. This ram can easily be overclocked. It was recently removed from a running gaming machine. This is an excellent DDR4 kit, lots of headroom. $100 shipped obo
- DDR5 6000 RAM G Skill 32 GB (2 x 16GB) Kit
F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5 Link For More Info. AMD EXPO, Flare X, CL36. Ran excellent with my 7950x on a Gigabyte B650 motherboard. $75 Shipped
- DDR5 5600 RAM G Skill 32 GB (2 x 16GB) This kit consists of (2) retail packages of
F5.5600 3636C16GX 1- FX5 ram. 36-36-36-89 1.2V AMD EXPO. Each stick is packaged retail separately. I used it with a 7600x and a 7900x in a Gigabyte motherboard with good success. $65 shipped obo
- SYNOLOGY DS920+ , upgraded to 12 GB ram, and all original box
- - upgraded to 12 GB of ram
- 4 bay disk less, excellent condition with the original box and packaging. This is the desirable 4 bay model that has the Intel processor that transcodes Plex like a beast. Newer AMD based 4 bay models cannot do this. Chances are you know this model if you are looking for it. Supports M.2 NVME caching (2 bays under unit)
- $600 obo shipped includes 8GB ram upgrade (total 12gb) and all original packaging.
- 4 x 4TB Seagate Terascale Enterprise HDD's (were in the DS920+): I have (4) x Seagate Terascale 4TB SATAII 7200 rpm, 64MB cache NAS/Enterprise hard drives that can also go with this. I have smart info, they are all healthy. Hours range from 260 hours to 20k hours. They were old stock I bought in 2021). Ran great in this NAS. I bought from Goharddrive in 2021, they were recertified, but actually new old stock. Ships in the original GHD boxes with anti static bags. $125 shipped obo
- Seasonic Prime Platinum 1300W power supply with 12v Nvidia Seasonic Cable- Box says 13 year warranty. It’s a beast. Never had a single issue. Includes all original cables also, documentation and velvet Seasonic pouch. Has original box, but the outside is a bit tore up. Absolutely an excellent power supply. $215 shipped obo
I will have pictures up soon, and more coming once this stuff starts to move. If you have any questions please just ask. Thanks for looking.
Last edited: