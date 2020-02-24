FS: Corsair Ram, IPhone 7 Plus 256GB, Corsair A540 Case

P

Puffy

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2003
Messages
1,002
Have the follow items for sale

I have 2 set of Corsair Vengeance 32GB 2666mhz (2x16GB)C16Memory, looking $110 for each set or $210 for both shipped
IPhone 7 Plus 256 GB Verizon unlocked matte black, come with Zagg Screen protector and tech21 cases -$275 shipped

Local only : Corsair A540 Case, come with Blue Ray DVDRW and 3CoolerMaster. Master Airflow RGB 140mm fan - $90 local .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top