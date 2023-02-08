FS: Corsair Power Supplies, Core 2 Duo Server Bundle, Netgear CM600 Cable Modem, EPYC Processors

krylon
Corsair HX1500i Power Supply
Fully Modular, 1500W, 80 PLUS Platinum PSU
New in the box, still sealed
$350 shipped
Corsair HX650 Power Supply (model 75-001217)
Semi Modular, 650W, 80 PLUS Gold PSU
Factory recertified unit that has been rock solid for me. Complete in the box with all of the accessories.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...Supply-Units/hx-series-config/p/CP-9020030-NA
$50 shipped
Netgear CM600
DOCSIS 3.0, 24x8. It was used on Spectrum (they pushed V1.01.14 firmware to it), but also compatible on Cox, Comcast, etc.
$20 shipped
Intel Core 2 Duo Bundle
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 (heat spreader has been lapped)
Server Motherboard: Intel S3200SH
RAM: 2x2GB (4GB) ECC Unbuffered, CT25672AA667 (MT18HTF25672AY), PC2-5300, 667 Mhz
Heatsink/Fan: 4 pin Intel E97379-001
Everything works great except the motherboard has some damage, and during testing I could not get the front USB header to work.
$40 shipped
AMD EPYC 7251, OEM/tray, vendor/OEM unlocked:
8 core, 2.1GHz base, 2.9GHz boost, DDR4-2400, 120W TDP, SP3 2P socket
$45 shipped each
AMD EPYC 7551 (not 7551P), new in retail box, vendor/OEM unlocked:
32 core, 2.0GHz base, 3.0GHz boost, DDR4-2666, 180W TDP, SP3 2P socket
$175 shipped each
HeatWare!!!
https://www.heatware.com/u/247
