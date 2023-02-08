FS: Corsair Power Supplies, Core 2 Duo Server Bundle, Netgear CM600 Cable Modem, EPYC Processors

Corsair HX1500i Power SupplyFully Modular, 1500W, 80 PLUS Platinum PSUNew in the box, still sealed$350 shippedCorsair HX650 Power Supply (model 75-001217)Semi Modular, 650W, 80 PLUS Gold PSUFactory recertified unit that has been rock solid for me. Complete in the box with all of the accessories.$50 shippedNetgear CM600DOCSIS 3.0, 24x8. It was used on Spectrum (they pushed V1.01.14 firmware to it), but also compatible on Cox, Comcast, etc.$20 shippedIntel Core 2 Duo BundleCPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 (heat spreader has been lapped)Server Motherboard: Intel S3200SHRAM: 2x2GB (4GB) ECC Unbuffered, CT25672AA667 (MT18HTF25672AY), PC2-5300, 667 MhzHeatsink/Fan: 4 pin Intel E97379-001Everything works great except the motherboard has some damage, and during testing I could not get the front USB header to work.$40 shippedAMD EPYC 7251, OEM/tray, vendor/OEM unlocked:8 core, 2.1GHz base, 2.9GHz boost, DDR4-2400, 120W TDP, SP3 2P socket$45 shipped eachAMD EPYC 7551 (not 7551P), new in retail box, vendor/OEM unlocked:32 core, 2.0GHz base, 3.0GHz boost, DDR4-2666, 180W TDP, SP3 2P socket$175 shipped eachHeatWare!!!