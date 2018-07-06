FS: Corsair MP510 960GB M.2 SSD, MSI B250 Motherboard, Seagate IronWolf 1TB NAS RAID HDDs

Photos by request if you need to see something specific. Everything is in 100% working condition and was well taken care of. Except where noted, all prices are shipped to CONUS by either USPS Priority Mail, UPS Ground, or FedEx Ground (my choice) with payments by Google Pay, Cash App, cryptocurrency, or Paypal. Prices are negotiable and serious offers will be considered.My feedback:Corsair Force Series™ MP510 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 960GB SSDIncludes SSD & original box=> $1154 x Seagate IronWolf 1 TB NAS RAID Hard Drives (ST1000VN002)=> $25 eachMSI Pro Series Intel B250 LGA 1151 DDR4 HDMI USB 3.1 Micro-ATX Motherboard (B250M PRO-VDH)Supports 6th & 7th Gen Intel® Core™ / Pentium® / Celeron® processors for LGA 1151 socket=> $85SOLD:Netgear Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Smart WiFi RouterIncludes router and all original accessories (power supply, LAN cable, original box)=> $225Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor AW3418DW34" WQHD 3440x1440 120Hz 4ms IPS NVIDIA G-SYNCIt has a little under two years remaining on the limited warranty, advanced exchange service, and premium panel guarantee. I will provide the receipt so you can transfer the warranty to yourself.=> $550 + split shipping of $90 for FedEx Ground insured to CONUS (will ship in original box)Pickup available or I will meet you halfway in DFW area