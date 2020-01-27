FS: Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by GregP, Jan 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM.

  1. Jan 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM #1
    GregP

    GregP Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    155
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2002
    Bought new in Oct 2017 for $820. I've never overclocked it beyond a few simple attempts for a few minutes, as I was happy with its performance at stock speeds. The card is in perfect condition with no problems whatsoever, I was just finally ready for an upgrade. Also have the original box. Price is $450 shipped anywhere in CONUS.

    Compared to a stock 1080 Ti's 1480/1582 MHz base/boost clock, this card runs at:

    OC Mode: 1569/1683 MHz
    Gaming Mode: 1544/1657 MHz
    Silent Mode: 1480/1582 MHz

    21-0-0 Heatware here.

    https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...i-Liquid-Cooled-Graphics-Card/p/CB-9060011-WW
     

    Attached Files:

    GregP, Jan 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM
    GregP, Jan 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM
    #1