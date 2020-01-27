FS: Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti

Bought new in Oct 2017 for $820. I've never overclocked it beyond a few simple attempts for a few minutes, as I was happy with its performance at stock speeds. The card is in perfect condition with no problems whatsoever, I was just finally ready for an upgrade. Also have the original box. Price is $450 shipped anywhere in CONUS. Compared to a stock 1080 Ti's 1480/1582 MHz base/boost clock, this card runs at: OC Mode: 1569/1683 MHz Gaming Mode: 1544/1657 MHz Silent Mode: 1480/1582 MHz 21-0-0 Heatware here. https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...i-Liquid-Cooled-Graphics-Card/p/CB-9060011-WW