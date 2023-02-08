FS: Corsair HX1500i Power Supply, Netgear CM600 Cable Modem, EPYC Processors

Corsair HX1500iFully Modular, 1500W, 80 Plus Platinum RatingNew in the box, still sealed$350 shippedNetgear CM600DOCSIS 3.0, 24x8. It was used on Spectrum (they pushed V1.01.14 firmware to it), but also compatible on Cox, Comcast, etc.$20 shippedAMD EPYC 7251, OEM/tray, vendor/OEM unlocked:8 core, 2.1GHz base, 2.9GHz boost, DDR4-2400, 120W TDP, SP3 2P socket$50 shipped eachAMD EPYC 7551 (not 7551P), new in retail box, vendor/OEM unlocked:32 core, 2.0GHz base, 3.0GHz boost, DDR4-2666, 180W TDP, SP3 2P socket$180 shipped eachHeatWare!!!