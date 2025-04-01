FS Corsair HX1500i , 128gb ddr5, 7900xtx, 2tb p41 platinum nvmes, NIB 2tb 990 pro

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,308
Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1 asus x670-e motherboard with 32gb Corsair ram, and 7950x3d …SOLD locally

2. 2 2tb sk hynix platinum p41 nvme drives… 95 each

3. Corsair hx1500i power supply $185 shipped

4. Kraken x73 360mm aio with amd brackets pictured $old

5. Gigabyte RTX 4070ti super max…$730 shipped

6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured.. $930 shipped




2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped

3. 2tb Samsung 990 pro evo with heatsink nvme. 1available nib…$115 each shipped


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6879.jpeg
    IMG_6879.jpeg
    484.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6880.jpeg
    IMG_6880.jpeg
    368.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6939.jpeg
    IMG_6939.jpeg
    352.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6953.png
    IMG_6953.png
    1.6 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6951.png
    IMG_6951.png
    524.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
Click to expand...
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top