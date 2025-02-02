FS: Corsair HX1200i PSU w/ all cables, RTX 3080, AORUS Z690 Master & Intel 12900K, CalDigit TB4 hub

Thug Esquire
[H]ard|Gawd
Hi folks, everything is in good to excellent condition. Local pickup available in 90018. All photos are my own. All prices are cash, all shipped prices are insured economy shipping. Need it faster? I will ship via your preferred expedited method at cost, just need your shipping address!
HP OEM NVIDIA RTX 3080: $410 shipped
Good condition. HP part number M24412-002. Uses 2x8-pin PCIe power connectors. Specs link
Intel 12900K + AORUS Z690 Master: $425 shipped
This is a combo. Both in excellent condition; two of the internal SSD thermal pads show wear. In original boxes, with original accessories.
Corsair HX1200i 80-Plus Platinum PSU (Blue label): $150 shipped
In original box with wall cable. Uses C-Series Type 3 cables. Includes all original PSU cables and accessories. Pulled from working build. CP-9020070
CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub: $114 shipped
Very good condition. Doesn't come with the box, but includes the hub, the power brick (plastic still on!) and, though not pictured, the 0.8m CalDigit TB4 cable and a power cable.
Local cash preferred. For local deals, you'll have the chance to inspect everything in person prior to payment.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/38676
Intel 13900K + AORUS Z790 Master + GC-MAPLE RIDGE TB4 Add-in card: SOLD
MSI Prestige AI EVO 16" Core Ultra 7-155H 32GB RAM 1TB SSD: SOLD
NVIDIA RTX 4090 FE: $2435 SOLD
Last edited: