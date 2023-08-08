FS: Corsair HX 750 Power Supply / Corsair DDR4

justin_43

justin_43

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2012
Messages
567
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept paypal and ship to the continental USA only.

I have a Corsair HX 750 PSU for sale. It is basically brand new.
I bought it for a new NAS build and after about a week of use I decided to go in another direction so I am putting it up for sale.
It is perfect for a NAS/server build as it has 16 SATA power connectors, but certainly would work great for any system.
I am asking for $90 shipped

I have an 8GB (2x4GB) Kit of Corsair Vengeance LPX 2666Mhz C16 DDR4
I am asking for $25 shipped


20230808-094718.jpg

20230808-094955.jpg

20230808-095017.jpg

20230808-095028.jpg

20230808-095041.jpg

20230808-095229.jpg

20230808-104528.jpg

20230808-104550.jpg

20230808-104612.jpg
 

