FS: Corsair H150i pro AIO, RM1000i white PSU, RM650i, ML120 Pro red LED fans...

Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
Looking for the following as trades:
Ryzen 3700X (with or without heatsink, doesn't matter)
Corsair SF450 or SF600 80+ Platinum PSU
-------------------
Misc. parts
Crucial Ballistix Sport (grey) 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-3200 kit $275
Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120
Radeon Pro WX 5100 - two available, OEM pulls - $275 ea, $500 for both
Radeon Pro WX 4100 - OEM pull, includes low profile and standard height bracket and 4x mDP to DP adapters - $175
Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe x1 wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) $25
Dual port Realtek gigabit NIC PCIe x1 - $15
Dual port Broadcom gigabit NIC PCIe x1 - $15 two available $25 for both
Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1 - $25
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50, two available, $90 for both
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100
Corsair RM1000i (white) (limited edition) PSU - includes all cables (they're just not in the pictures) - $200
Corsair RM650i PSU $125
Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. No USB-lightning cable included. keyboard $100, mouse $70, trackpad $100
Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20
Corsair ML120 Pro (x8) red LED, used - $25, 8 available, take them all for $175
(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)
-------------------
Dell U2715H $225 shipped
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
---------SOLD---------
Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped
Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.
---
Combo: $500
-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo
-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo
-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo
-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo
Wraith Prism from 3900x
Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe x2
WD black 4TB 7200RPM 3.5" drive x2
Ryzen 9 3900X (does not include wraith prism)
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master * (with Win10 pro license activated)
VisionTek Radeon RX 5700XT (blower style)
Dell U2414H with small mark in left center
