FS: Corsair Carbide Air 740 Cube Case, more!

$40 shipped - evga 850w GA gold modular psu. I got it from b stock and have been using it for about 6 months no problems. All cables included.

Items are used. Prices are PP F&F$70 + S&H - Corsair Air cube case. Has some scuffs and scratches but decent condition for the age, and nothing broken that I can see. Previous owner added a toggle switch to the front but I cut the leads to it; I just left it so there wasn't a hole. No fans included, but I think most of the original stuff is there, 3.5 and 2.5" trays. Plexi is pretty scratched up but I bet it would come clean with some plastic polish. I was going to paint it gray but ended up going a different direction. Really like the case but no place for it right now. Hope someone can use it!$old + shipping: aopen hx45 case. Old beige box. Hassome scratches on top but is new old stock never built in, in original box. Power supply was removed from it which includes the power button, but reset is still there so you could use that for power button on a modern build.$30 - Netgear R7300DST with 2 DST adapters. This is a wifi router that also uses powerline adapters to increase range. Includes 2 of the powerline adapters.$old shipped - thinkpad 13 chromebook: 4gb/16gb 1920x1080 matte screen. hinges are a bit loose.