FS: Corsair Air 740 Cube Case, more

M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,847
heatware under mnewxcv, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F

$90 + S&H - Corsair Air cube case. Has some scuffs and scratches but decent condition for the age, and nothing broken that I can see. Previous owner added a toggle switch to the front but I cut the leads to it; I just left it so there wasn't a hole. No fans included, but I think most of the original stuff is there, 3.5 and 2.5" trays. Plexi is pretty scratched up but I bet it would come clean with some plastic polish. I was going to paint it gray but ended up going a different direction. Really like the case but no place for it right now. Hope someone can use it!

$40 shipped - thinkpad 13 chromebook: 4gb/16gb 1920x1080 matte screen. hinges are a bit loose.
 

Attachments

  • 759862_s-l1600_2.jpg
    759862_s-l1600_2.jpg
    85.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 25A98104-0855-4B90-8BE1-A67BB81BD61F.jpeg
    25A98104-0855-4B90-8BE1-A67BB81BD61F.jpeg
    470.1 KB · Views: 0
  • BBFA87B9-8600-4C0E-B54D-E58C5B0A6E84.jpeg
    BBFA87B9-8600-4C0E-B54D-E58C5B0A6E84.jpeg
    471.1 KB · Views: 0
  • A02F309A-4012-432A-B741-885395816695.jpeg
    A02F309A-4012-432A-B741-885395816695.jpeg
    480.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 0DEC4517-FF0C-444D-955E-B93D858FA5C8.jpeg
    0DEC4517-FF0C-444D-955E-B93D858FA5C8.jpeg
    519.8 KB · Views: 0
  • E9A63BBE-C842-4387-B07B-9B1747E597DB.jpeg
    E9A63BBE-C842-4387-B07B-9B1747E597DB.jpeg
    494.1 KB · Views: 0
  • BC42B654-4B85-4D4F-B4D8-4A8C6A9D6D3A.jpeg
    BC42B654-4B85-4D4F-B4D8-4A8C6A9D6D3A.jpeg
    478.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 4D4FBEEC-C7D2-465E-BFAF-000623B0E25D.jpeg
    4D4FBEEC-C7D2-465E-BFAF-000623B0E25D.jpeg
    475.6 KB · Views: 0
  • FCACF6F4-6B39-471E-BABC-8A6B9BCA8B1F.jpeg
    FCACF6F4-6B39-471E-BABC-8A6B9BCA8B1F.jpeg
    518.8 KB · Views: 0
  • C24FFE30-89BA-47D3-8C4E-2C0EF72C2ED9.jpeg
    C24FFE30-89BA-47D3-8C4E-2C0EF72C2ED9.jpeg
    403.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 2B9BDED7-78C9-4B04-8208-E140877616D6.jpeg
    2B9BDED7-78C9-4B04-8208-E140877616D6.jpeg
    479.3 KB · Views: 0
  • E2A8F657-852E-4E4D-9526-9A82EBF626DA.jpeg
    E2A8F657-852E-4E4D-9526-9A82EBF626DA.jpeg
    536 KB · Views: 0
  • 028591E8-61E0-460B-9A3D-258F21196974.jpeg
    028591E8-61E0-460B-9A3D-258F21196974.jpeg
    422.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top