FS: Core i9-12900H w/ 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop, Asus ROG Ally Gaming Handheld, Google Nest Pro WiFi 6E, Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB w/Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Hi all, looking to sell a few things I'm not really using. The only trades I'd be interested are a 32GB or 64GB DDR5-5600 kit of SODIMM (laptop) RAM and a 2TB / 4TB NVMe 4.0 SSD
1) Maingear Vector Pro 2 Gaming Laptop
This is a beastly gaming laptop, but I just prefer using my desktop. It has around 10hrs of use only, still in great condition. I no longer have the box though, only comes with the laptop itself and the charger. The specs include Intel Core i9-12900H (14 core, 20 thread), nVidia GeForce 3080 Ti 16GB, 64GB DDR5 memory, 2TB SSD, 15.6" 2560x1440 res 240Hz screen, mechanical RGB keyboard, and more. The model number is: MG-VCP2-15I3080T. See more details here: https://maingear.com/maingear-vector-pro/
Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/6MsROVU
Price: $1,450
2) Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Gaming Handheld
This is the Z1 Extreme, 16GB, 512GB higher-end version of the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld. It runs Windows 11 and has a great 7" 120Hz Freesync display. Gaming performance is surpringly great and I actually beat Death Stranding on it. Only selling since I got another handheld with a larger screen. Comes with original box, charger, little stand, pre-applied tempered glass screen protector, and pre-paid Best Buy Geek Squad 1yr accidental damage warranty (good til July 2024.
Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/ctfRUsF
Price: $575
3) Google Nest Pro WiFi 6E
Used this briefly before I got my new router in. Comes with original box and cables. WiFi 6E, white color. In great condition
Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/ugvypah
Price: $95
4) Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB, Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm, and Samsung Duo Wireless Charger combo
Kept this around as a secondary phone but didn't use it much. Comes with just what you see in the pictures: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Unlocked, Green Color, upgraded 256GB Storage), Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm in silver with white rubber strap, and Samsung original Wireless Charger Duo that charges both the phone and watch. Everything is in excellent working condition.
Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/iZnGqJR
Price: $400
Please PM if interested, thanks for looking.
