FS: Core i7 LGA 1151 Combo -- Great for a PFSense box or Home Media PC!

For Sale is a combo that I pulled from a computer that I recently upgraded.

Motherboard: Asus Z270-A
CPU: Intel Core i7-7700
RAM: 2 x 8GB F43200C16D-16GVKB

$150 shipped. Flexible on Price.

As you can see there is no cooler included, however I'll orchestrate a stock cooler to you if required

The picture shows an RX560 installed, which is not included

1712090921326.png


1712090905704.png


1712090889709.png
 
