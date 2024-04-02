FS: Core i7 LGA 1151 Combo -- Great for a PFSense box or Home Media PC!

AmongTheChosenX
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2007
- Messages
- 7,161
For Sale is a combo that I pulled from a computer that I recently upgraded.
Motherboard: Asus Z270-A
CPU: Intel Core i7-7700
RAM: 2 x 8GB F43200C16D-16GVKB
$150 shipped. Flexible on Price.
As you can see there is no cooler included, however I'll orchestrate a stock cooler to you if required
The picture shows an RX560 installed, which is not included
