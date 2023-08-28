FS : Core I3 MacBook Air Retina 13inch 2020 Rose Gold, Arctis Pro Wireless Headset

Macbook Air Retina 13inch 2020. Core I3, 8GB Ram, 256GB SSD. Laptop is in excellent condition.
$350 Shipped

Selling a like new SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset. Used a few times and has been in the box for a little over a year. Checked and works flawlessly.
All Accessories and cables included.
Asking $100 Shipped OBO

