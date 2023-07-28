FS: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus

pututu
[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 2,825
For sale Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus cpu heatsink that I have in my storage, kept for years. Comes with pretty much what you need to install it on the cpu as listed on the box.
Fan and heatsink are clean. Comes with original box. See photos for what will be included in the purchase.
Information about this cpu coolers from manufacturer's website:
-
Hyper 212 EVO
- Hyper 212 Plus
$20 shipped PP F&F.
Any question, please let me know.
heat 20-0-0
ebay 300-0-0
Hyper 212 Plus
Fan and heatsink are clean. Comes with original box. See photos for what will be included in the purchase.
Information about this cpu coolers from manufacturer's website:
-
- Hyper 212 Plus
$20 shipped PP F&F.
Any question, please let me know.
heat 20-0-0
ebay 300-0-0
Hyper 212 Plus
Last edited: