FS: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO and Hyper 212 Plus

For sale are two Cooler Master cpu heatsinks that I have in my storage, kept for years. Comes with pretty much what you need to install it on the cpu as listed on the box.
Fans and heatsinks are clean and comes with original boxes. See photos for what will be included in the purchase.
Information about this cpu coolers from manufacturer's website:
- Hyper 212 EVO
- Hyper 212 Plus
$30 shipped for both. If you only want one, that will be $20 each. PP F&F.
Any question, please let me know.
heat 20-0-0
ebay 300-0-0
