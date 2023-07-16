FS Computer Parts

Here is a list of parts I took out of a PC that I built in 2018. I plan on re-using the case in a new build. If you are looking for a complete set of parts to build a nice gaming PC all you need to add is a case and HD.
I would like to sell them all at once, but if there are no takers I will offer them separately at a later date.
CPU i7 8700K
CPU Cooler Hydro Series™ H60 120mm
MOBO MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC
RAM G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200
GPU Nvidia Titan X (Pascal)
PSU 850W
Total $500+shipping
I would like to sell them all at once, but if there are no takers I will offer them separately at a later date.
CPU i7 8700K
CPU Cooler Hydro Series™ H60 120mm
MOBO MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC
RAM G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200
GPU Nvidia Titan X (Pascal)
PSU 850W
Total $500+shipping