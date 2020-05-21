FS: Computer/monitor, iphones

Computer: precision t3610
CPU: e5-1620
About 16gb memory and 1tb hdd
Monitor: 27” 2560x1440 resolution acer monitor ( doesn’t come with stand) need vesa mount
Asking 150 for both local
Pick up in San Jose
iPhone x - 256gb Verizon (unlocked)- black
Cracked back, the front screen has popping off. When taped down it’s working fine. Battery has shown its aged doesn’t last very long. Not iCloud lock and clean imei- 275 shipped
iPhone 7 128Gb rose gold
Verizon unlocked
Crack front screen
100 shipped
iPhone 6 64gb
Crack front screen
Asking for 60 shipped
iPhone 8 silver/ white
Good condition no physical damage small scratch on back
200 shipped
