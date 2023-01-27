FS: Complete UNIFI UBIQUITI U6 Enterprise WiFi, Switch Aggregation, DREAM MACHINE PRO SE Setup, SYNOLOGY 10Gb cards, NETGEAR

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!



Willing to trade, and am looking for a nice small Synology server, or Macbook.. I can add cash for a good deal.





For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:

UNIFI SETUP

$1000

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Aggregation

(8) 10G SFP+ Ports

160 Gbps switching capacity

1.3" Touchscreen with AR switch management

Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point

WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)

10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate

(1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)

Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)

Ubiquiti Wired UniFi Dream Machine SE (UDM-SE)

1.7 GHz quad-core processor

Dual WAN ports (10G SFP+ and 2.5GbE RJ45)

(8) GbE RJ45 ports, including (6) 802.3af PoE and (2) 802.3at PoE+ LAN ports

(1) 10G SFP+ LAN port

(1) 1.3" LCM color touchscreen for at-a-glance network monitoring

Customizable internet threat filtration and traffic identification for enhanced network security

Quick, Bluetooth-powered setup via the UniFi Network web application or mobile app

1U-sized, rack-mountable device

Compatible with the SmartPower Redundant Power Supply system (sold separately)

Integrated security gateway and UniFi Protect-ready NVR that supports compatible 3.5" HDDs

8-CH HYPEX NC252 Multi Channel Power Amplifier Nord One MP $1349 ​

FOCAL SOPRA NO.1 in Imperial Red With Stands $5599 ​

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $140 ​

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $80 ​

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $80 ​

2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) -

$230 each

Prices include shippin

g !

Everything was bought by me brand new, meaning never used, but inspected, and complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.I am selling it all as a package. I will not split up unless I have a buyer for all 3.As far as the complete package goes, I'll pay shipping.ONE OF THE BEST MULTI-CHANNEL AMPS OUT THERE!A Nord 8 Channel Power Amplifier with;• Nord Switchable RCA-XLR input boards• Auto sensing 100-240V mains input operation• 0.12W standby operation• 650W Main PSU per Module• 47K Ohms Input Impedance, low output impedance• THD 0.0015%• S/N Ratio 121dB• 26dB Voltage Gain Input Sensitivity 2.3Vrms• 8 x 150Wrms 8 Ohms• 8 x 250Wrms 4 Ohms• 8 x 180Wrms 2 Ohms• Fully loaded flat frequency response• 92% efficient• Case mm W 450 D 410 H 148• Weight 14KgNord Micro controller with 12V TriggerFront LED with ON OFF DIM setting5 way Binding postsSolid Aluminum brushed and lacquered Isolation feetSwitchable Metal Switchcraft XLR’s and RCAFront Stainless Steel Blue LED mains switchEverything is in excellent working condition.Complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.UPDATE! Examining the speakers, I found a small chip off the black portion on the side of one of the speakers that can be touched up. I live alone, and it definitely wasn't me, but there was an earthquake here not too long ago. Any way, It is NOT noticeable, only on extreme scrutiny, so I have slashed my price!A pair of gorgeous FOCAL SOPRA NO.1s in Imperial Red With Stands in great condition.Stunning looking speakers, and I hate to let them go, because I love the color, but I bought a pair of KEF BLADES, and therefore I will use these funds toward a new Center channel for them.These are beautiful, extremely well built, great speakers from FOCAL.They can serve as excellent high end home theater Mains, or Stereo.Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.Easily packed, and ready to go.Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.Thank you for your consideration.