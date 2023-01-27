FS: Complete UNIFI UBIQUITI U6 Enterprise WiFi, Switch Aggregation, DREAM MACHINE PRO SE Setup, SYNOLOGY 10Gb cards, NETGEAR

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!UNIFI SETUP $1000
Willing to trade, and am looking for a nice small Synology server, or Macbook.. I can add cash for a good deal.
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
Willing to trade, and am looking for a nice small Synology server, or Macbook.. I can add cash for a good deal.
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Aggregation
- (8) 10G SFP+ Ports
- 160 Gbps switching capacity
- 1.3" Touchscreen with AR switch management
Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point
- WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)
- 10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate
- (1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)
- Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)
- 1.7 GHz quad-core processor
- Dual WAN ports (10G SFP+ and 2.5GbE RJ45)
- (8) GbE RJ45 ports, including (6) 802.3af PoE and (2) 802.3at PoE+ LAN ports
- (1) 10G SFP+ LAN port
- (1) 1.3" LCM color touchscreen for at-a-glance network monitoring
- Customizable internet threat filtration and traffic identification for enhanced network security
- Quick, Bluetooth-powered setup via the UniFi Network web application or mobile app
- 1U-sized, rack-mountable device
- Compatible with the SmartPower Redundant Power Supply system (sold separately)
- Integrated security gateway and UniFi Protect-ready NVR that supports compatible 3.5" HDDs
Everything was bought by me brand new, meaning never used, but inspected, and complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.
I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.
I am selling it all as a package. I will not split up unless I have a buyer for all 3.
As far as the complete package goes, I'll pay shipping.
8-CH HYPEX NC252 Multi Channel Power Amplifier Nord One MP $1349
https://nordacoustics.co.uk/product/nord-one-mp-nc252-4-8-ch-multi-channel-power-amplifier/
ONE OF THE BEST MULTI-CHANNEL AMPS OUT THERE!
A Nord 8 Channel Power Amplifier with;
• Nord Switchable RCA-XLR input boards
• Auto sensing 100-240V mains input operation
• 0.12W standby operation
• 650W Main PSU per Module
• 47K Ohms Input Impedance, low output impedance
• THD 0.0015%
• S/N Ratio 121dB
• 26dB Voltage Gain Input Sensitivity 2.3Vrms
• 8 x 150Wrms 8 Ohms
• 8 x 250Wrms 4 Ohms
• 8 x 180Wrms 2 Ohms
• Fully loaded flat frequency response
• 92% efficient
• Case mm W 450 D 410 H 148
• Weight 14Kg
Nord Micro controller with 12V Trigger
Front LED with ON OFF DIM setting
5 way Binding posts
Solid Aluminum brushed and lacquered Isolation feet
Switchable Metal Switchcraft XLR’s and RCA
Front Stainless Steel Blue LED mains switch
Everything is in excellent working condition.
Complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.
FOCAL SOPRA NO.1 in Imperial Red With Stands $5599UPDATE! Examining the speakers, I found a small chip off the black portion on the side of one of the speakers that can be touched up. I live alone, and it definitely wasn't me, but there was an earthquake here not too long ago. Any way, It is NOT noticeable, only on extreme scrutiny, so I have slashed my price!
A pair of gorgeous FOCAL SOPRA NO.1s in Imperial Red With Stands in great condition.
Stunning looking speakers, and I hate to let them go, because I love the color, but I bought a pair of KEF BLADES, and therefore I will use these funds toward a new Center channel for them.
These are beautiful, extremely well built, great speakers from FOCAL.
They can serve as excellent high end home theater Mains, or Stereo.
Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.
I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.
Easily packed, and ready to go.
Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $140
https://www.netgear.com/business/wired/switches/plus/gs110emx/
Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $80
https://www.netgear.com/business/wired/switches/unmanaged/gs108pp/
EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $80https://www.netgear.com/support/product/eax80.aspx
2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $230 each
https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/E10G21-F2
Prices include shipping!
Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.
I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.
Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.
I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.
I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.
Thank you for your consideration.
Attachments
Last edited: