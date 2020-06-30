FS: Complete Ryzen 3950x / NVidia 2080 ti System Part Out

Mad[H]atter
Parting out a system that logged a whopping ~40 hours powered on. Some issues came up IRL so my loss is your gain. Everything was bought new for the build except the SSD, which was a carryover. I'll try to get photos up in the next 24-48 hours.
READ ME:
Ryzen 3950x Retail link- $650 shipped
Retail box, no cooler included (that's how they come)
MSI x570 MEG ACE Motherboard link- $375 shipped
Retail box, includes accessories - Full disclosure, one of the front USB header pins was bent when I tried to plug in around my watercooling, the pin was bent back without incident and worked fine.
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 3600MHz 32GB (2x16) link- $155 shipped
Dual channel retail kit, CAS 18
COMBO - 3950x + MEG ACE + DDR4 - $1,125 shipped in MSI Retail Box, no other boxes.
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming link w/Corsair Hydro X Series XG7 RGB Water Block link- $950 shipped
Will ship in EVGA retail box with waterblock installed. No stock cooler included. Has coil whine/buzz under load, it wasn't bad to me next to system noises but if you're sensitive to the whine/buzz a lot of them seem to suffer from, it's not for you.
NZXT Kraken Z73 360mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler link- $275 shipped
Retail box, used for testing before I put the whole system on a custom loop. Has an LCD screen in the top of the pump/block housing that can display temps/load/gifs, kind of neat.
Corsair Watercooling kit - $425 shipped
Selling together as a kit, everything in retail box except the fittings. The fittings, CPU block, and pump/res are all white in color.
Retail box with 3 fans, 12 screws, and lighting node (no mounting tape) - have 3 available.
Corsair iCUE Commander PRO Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller link- $60 shipped
Includes accessories except mounting tape and no retail box.
Crucial MX300 1TB M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive link- $95 shipped
Bare drive only, used as steam drive, still in good health.
SK Hynix DDR4 2666MHz SO-DIMM 8GB (2x4GB) - $35 shipped
Pulled from 27" iMac immediately after it was purchased and turned on and verified working.
eero Mesh WiFi System consisting of 1 eero Pro + 2 eero Beacons - $200 shipped
Used when we lived in an apartment, replaced by Ubiquiti system after we bought our house. Bare unit, no retail box or documentation.
Here's what the system looked like when it was together:
READ ME:
- All items are used, there will be signs of use, I try to keep everything in the best shape I can but again, it's used and will appear used. No returns are accepted unless item is DoA.
- I have Heatware under here dating back all the years I've been here. I deal with people with reputation only. If you can't even post in FS/FT don't waste your time PMing, you'll be blocked.
- I except Paypal, or USPS Money Order. I will most likely ship on Saturdays unless I can get someone to drop it off. All items will ship via my choice and insured.
Here's what the system looked like when it was together:
Last edited: