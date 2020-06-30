FS: Complete Ryzen 3950x / NVidia 2080 ti System Part Out

READ ME:

All items are used, there will be signs of use, I try to keep everything in the best shape I can but again, it's used and will appear used. No returns are accepted unless item is DoA.

I have Heatware under here dating back all the years I've been here. I deal with people with reputation only. If you can't even post in FS/FT don't waste your time PMing, you'll be blocked.

I except Paypal, or USPS Money Order. I will most likely ship on Saturdays unless I can get someone to drop it off. All items will ship via my choice and insured.

Items:

$650 shipped

$375 shipped

Retail box, includes accessories - Full disclosure, one of the front USB header pins was bent when I tried to plug in around my watercooling, the pin was bent back without incident and worked fine.

$155 shipped

COMBO - 3950x + MEG ACE + DDR4 -

$1,125 shipped in MSI Retail Box, no other boxes.

$950 shipped

Will ship in EVGA retail box with waterblock installed. No stock cooler included. Has coil whine/buzz under load, it wasn't bad to me next to system noises but if you're sensitive to the whine/buzz a lot of them seem to suffer from, it's not for you.

ZXT Kraken Z73 360mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler link-

$275 shipped

$425 shipped

Hydro X Series XR7 360mm Radiator (54mm thick) x 2 link

Hydro X Series XC7 RGB CPU Water Block (115X/AM4) (white) link

Hydro X Series XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo (white) link

Hydro X Series 90° Rotary Adapter Twin Pack (white) link

Hydro X Series XF Compression 10/13mm (3/8” / 1/2”) ID/OD Fitting Four Pack (white) x 3 link

$95 shipped each

$60 shipped

Includes accessories except mounting tape and no retail box.

rucial MX300 1TB M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive link-

$95 shipped

$35 shipped

$200 shipped

Parting out a system that logged a whopping ~40 hours powered on. Some issues came up IRL so my loss is your gain. Everything was bought new for the build except the SSD, which was a carryover. I'll try to get photos up in the next 24-48 hours.Retail box, no cooler included (that's how they come)Dual channel retail kit, CAS 18Retail box, used for testing before I put the whole system on a custom loop. Has an LCD screen in the top of the pump/block housing that can display temps/load/gifs, kind of neat.Selling together as a kit, everything in retail box except the fittings. The fittings, CPU block, and pump/res are all white in color.Retail box with 3 fans, 12 screws, and lighting node (no mounting tape) - have 3 available.Bare drive only, used as steam drive, still in good health.Pulled from 27" iMac immediately after it was purchased and turned on and verified working.Used when we lived in an apartment, replaced by Ubiquiti system after we bought our house. Bare unit, no retail box or documentation.Here's what the system looked like when it was together: