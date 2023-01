FS Complete NZXT H1 3080 build, Louqe Ghost S1, lian li sp750 psu, Noctua ghost edition cooler

Sold

Parting out my white Louqe Ghost S1 system. All 3 parts must me purchased together.Arctic Ghost S1 case with preinstalled gen 4 riser card. Also has the copper grille installed.. Very good condition. There were only used a month at best.Noctua NH-L12 ghost s1 edition cooler.. in original box with am4 and intel mounting hardware. This model does not come with the 1700 hardware but can be purchased from Noctua.Case and cooler must be purchased together. $125 shipped lower 48Lian Li SP750 itx power supply. All cables included. $90 shipped lower 48Buy all 3 for $180 shipped.Complete NZXT H1 3080 build. All parts were purchased nib from Newegg In December except the EVGA 3080(still has about 2.5 years warranty left) and the H1 which was also new but I had had in storage for a while.. Built for one of my kids but he wants a Series X instead.SpecsNZXT H1Intel i5 12400fAsus strix B660i32gb Gigabyte ddr5EVGA RTX 3080 10gb XC3 Ultra512gb Crucial P3 boot drive with windows 11 pro1TB Crucial P3 Storage driveStill has the plastic covering the glass.$1030 plus shipping.This will ship in the NZXT H1 boxPayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.I can get this shipped out next working day.Buyer pays 1/2 shipping for all items.PowerColor 6900xt reference model. $525Asus Strix x570i must be purchased with the cpuRyzen 5800x3d must be purchased with the mobo.32gb ddr4 3200 G.Skill Tridents Z Royal CL14White Lian Li SP750 itx power supply. In original box with all white cables. This was only used about 2-3 months.$old locallyMSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.Itx combo. Includes Gigabyte z690i ddr4 ultra lite motherboard, intel 12700kf, 1tb Samsung 980 nvme. No os. Pulled from my working system. $old shipped lower 48 for all 3. Comes with the gigabyte antenna as well. Missing one screw from the NVMe cover as seen in the pic. Works perfect. System was extremely solid for me.Gigabyte gen 4 1tb nvme. Fast drive. Used as a game drive and works great. Sold1tb Samsung 860 Evo ssd. Used as a game drive. Excellent condition. $old shipped lower 48Cooler Master Illusion white 240mm aio. Rad, fans, and intel 1700/am4 mounting brackets included. Ships in the original box. Did a great job with the 12700kf. $40 plus shipping.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.