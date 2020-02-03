FS: Complete Ncase M1 Watercooling Loop (AM4/EVGA RTX)

Have this posted on the HWS subreddit with the same username. Haven't traded here in a while, but have some older Heat here.
Timestamps
$425 Shipped
Album of assembled loop.
Up for grabs is a full custom loop for the Ncase M1. Parts are in like new condition, with less than a week of use (asides from CPU block). I assembled this a few days ago, and realized again (I've done a loop in this case before), that watercooling just isn't for me. I spent over $600 putting this together in January ($608.90 to be exact), and letting it go for nearly a third off.
Performance was pretty good. Idle temps were in the low 30's. Maxing out the CPU and GPU to 100% load put the CPU in the mid-50's, and GPU in mid-70's. Actual use in gaming were a bit lower than that.
All parts come with their retail boxes (might be missing the bags for a fitting or two), and all mounting hardware\accessories.
Included parts:
EK Velocity RGB AMD Nickel + Plexi - I bought this used off HWS. Prior owner had cleanly cut the RGB cable, so it doesn't have the RGB function. Everything else is perfectly fine. I believe you could buy Intel mounting hardware, but I'm not 100% sure.
EVGA Hydro Copper Water Block (P/N 400-HC-1189-B1) - Works with EVGA GeForce RTX 2080S, 2080, 2070S, 2070, 2060 SUPER, XC, XC ULTRA, XC2, FE. About 25 cards it works with, there's a full list on EVGA's website.
2x XPSC TX240 Ultra Thin Radiators - Same core size and fin density as the HWL GTS240, but almost 10mm thinner. In a SFF case where space is a premium, that adds up. I'll include some additional screws to mount 15mm fans, as it only came with ones for 25mm fans. The panels of the M1 are pretty thin, so I used some washers on the mounting screws to avoid the screws digging into the fins. One of them (one on the left in the timestamp) has a small cosmetic imperfection on it where I bumped it installing it. No impact to performance.
Iceman Res with Bykski DDC Pump - Res is great, allowing you to mount it to the back of the M1. Pump has plenty of pressure and enough volume for the loop, but it could be a tad quieter. If I was going to replace one part of the loop, it would be the pump. But it does get the job done. Has PWM control.
2x Koolance QD3 fitting sets - One side is G1/4 male threaded, other side has 3/8 - 5/8 compression fitting. I have these on the side rad with a little bit of slack in the tubing, so it can easily be removed to access the case. They work great, can disconnect them without a drop being spilled.
Mayhems Ultra Clear Tubing - I'll include my pre-cut sections if you want to follow my routing (all labeled), along with ~3.5' of uncut tubing if you want to cut your own. The runs are small, so that's more than enough to do the whole case again.
Assorted Barrow fittings - 10x 3/8 - 5/8 compression fittings. 8x 90 degree rotary fittings. 3x 15mm extensions. 2x 10mm extensions, 1x 7.5mm extension.
All you really need to supply yourself to have a functioning loop is your own fans and coolant. I used distilled water with a Primochill additive. No coloring.
At this point, I'm not looking to split the loop up. I'd rather just sell it as a package to someone.
