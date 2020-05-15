FS: Combo SOLD, GTX1060 6GB still available

N

Nate7311

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 11, 2001
Messages
3,317
Executioner said:
I'm interested in the Asus GTX 1060 6GB Dual - $175 Shipped. Was it overclocked, used for mining, how old is the card?
Click to expand...
I bought it used from eBay 2 years ago and used it for casual gaming primarily. Full disclosure, I did play with mining for 1 month with a minor overclock and temps never went over 55C, then I got the power bill and that was the end of that. Never any issues during my ownership. Your heat looks good, mine's in my sig.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top