FS: COMBO SM X10SDV-4C-TLN2F with 128GB DDR4-2400 ECC, 350w psu and LSI 9210-8i

enzolt

Hi [H],

Up for sale is a low-power platform that I used as a NAS and FW at one point.

X10SDV-4C-TLN2F
128GB DDR4-2400 ECC RDIMM
Akasa 350w NOTE: only comes with ATX-24 and 2x PCIe connectors
LSI 9210-8i

The HBA has been sitting inside my closet but it should work. It's a freebie I am throwing with the sale.

Asking $400 shipped for the combo above.
