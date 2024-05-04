FS: COMBO SM X10SDV-4C-TLN2F with 128GB DDR4-2400 ECC, 350w psu and LSI 9210-8i, x710-da2

Hi [H],
Up for sale is a low-power platform that I used as a NAS and FW at one point.
X10SDV-4C-TLN2F
128GB DDR4-2400 ECC RDIMM
Akasa 350w NOTE: only comes with ATX-24 and 2x PCIe connectors
LSI 9210-8i
The HBA has been sitting inside my closet but it should work. It's a freebie I am throwing with the sale.
Asking $400 shipped for the combo above.
Also have an Intel X710-DA2 NIC with the Yottamark.
Asking $60 shipped.
