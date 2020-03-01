FS: Combo: [Intel i7-3770, RGB hsf, 16GB DDR3 RAM, Dell Optiplex Mobo], Samsung M393B5170EH1-CH9 6x4GB (24GB) ECC DDR3, Supermicro X8DTL-3F

Thanks for looking, prices are shipped:i7-3770 Combo:Intel i7-3770 CPU w/ Intel® HD Graphics 4000 integrated graphicsCooler Master RR-I71C-20PC-R1 RGB black anodized aluminum heatsink/fan16GB (4x4GB) DDR3Dell Optiplex 7010 MT motherboard-need to push F1 key on boot to skip missing sensors warning, just a small annoyance. I can include some from the original case to$145 shippedSuperMicro X8DTL-3F Dual LGA1366 Xeon ATX Motherboard - SAS/SATA -AND- 2x XeonsIncludes 2x Xeon 6-core SLBZ8 E5649 2.53GHZ 12MB 6C PROCESSORS$115 shippedLot of 6 Samsung M393B5170EH1-CH9 4GB (24GB) 2Rx4 PC3-10600R Server Memory DIMM$32PAIR OF COOLJAG DAY-D-A2 LGA 1366 CPU COOLING HEATSINK SERVER+WORKSTATION FANS$32