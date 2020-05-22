FS - Combo [ Delid 8700K / Asus Z370 / 32GB G.Skill DDR4 ]

Looking to sell these 3 together as a bundle. If no bites, then a part-out may be in order.

If people are looking for part-outs, go ahead and DM me anyways to get dibs on something.

Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services only

465 Shipped, CONUS only (unless you're auntjemima, always free shipping to lessen the impact of Trudeau and his anti-PC Master Race ways :ROFLMAO: )

(Retail) 8700K [ Delidded ]
Delidded a while back. Conductonaut + Artic Silver Adhesive to hold the IHS down. Will do all-core 4.7@1.2v (AVX 0) all day long as a daily driver. Will also do ~5.1@1.4v, but that was to determine limits.
cpu-1.jpg cpu-3.jpg cpu-2.jpg


Asus Prime Z370-A
Used with the above 8700K. Includes backplate / original box / original accessories.
mb-1.jpg mb-2.jpg mb-3.jpg mb-4.jpg mb-5.jpg mb-6.jpg


G. Skill DDR43200 32GB 2x16Gb [F4-3200C16D-32GTZKW]
Standard 16-18-18-38 DDR4 3200 stuff that ran with the above board / cpu. Had no issues maintaining spec'd XMP performance.
ram-1.jpg ram-2.jpg ram-3.jpg ram-4.jpg
 
