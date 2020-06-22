FS: Combo Asus M5A97, AMD FX8350, 32GB ddr3 2133, water cooler for cpu

Hey guys, pulled this out of my old pc around January when I upgraded everything but my GPU. Worked great last time it was used and stored

In anti static bag since it was removed. I do have the manual for the motherboard as well.



Mobo: Asus M5A97 (with IO plate)

CPU: AMD FX8350 (with water cooler upgraded corsair quiet fan on radiator)

Ram: 32GB (4x8GB which is max) G.Skill DDR3 2133



$200 shipped via PayPal is what I am asking, will be shipping with plenty of bubble wrap and USPS priority mail.



Please PM with any questions!