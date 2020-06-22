FS: Combo Asus M5A97, AMD FX8350, 32GB ddr3 2133, water cooler for cpu

makeshiftrigger
Hey guys, pulled this out of my old pc around January when I upgraded everything but my GPU. Worked great last time it was used and stored
In anti static bag since it was removed. I do have the manual for the motherboard as well.
Mobo: Asus M5A97 (with IO plate)
CPU: AMD FX8350 (with water cooler upgraded corsair quiet fan on radiator)
Ram: 32GB (4x8GB which is max) G.Skill DDR3 2133
$200 shipped via PayPal is what I am asking, will be shipping with plenty of bubble wrap and USPS priority mail.
Please PM with any questions!
