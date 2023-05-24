FS - Combo - 5900x + MSI B550 Tomahawk + 16GB Gskill Bdie RAM / Corsair AIO 360mm W/ LCD / Phanteks T30 120mm Fans

lukeintheo

Weaksauce
Joined
May 27, 2021
Messages
109
Item 1:

Looking for sale my AMD combo. PC was used for light gaming.

The 5900x can do 1900mhz infinity fabric with no extra voltage. Comes with box and warranty. Used for about a year and a half. Motherboard is the B550 MSI Tomahawk. Comes with box and all accessories. The RAM is a GSKILL 3600C14D-32GTZN. It can do 3800Mhz CL14 no problems and the chip is Samsung BDIE.

Kit I'm asking $500 shipped conus paypal F&F.

Item 2:

Corsair AIO H150 with upgraded LCD Cover 360mm - $165 Shipped

Item 3: Phanteks T30 120mm Fans 3 Pack. - $75 Shipped

All prices are OBO. No trades. Thanks

My heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/98808/to
 
