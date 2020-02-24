FS: Collectible items, Game items, Camera, etc.

Will be adding more items as I go and will be uploading pictures later, heat in signature;

Fox McCloud statue, brand new; $140 + shipping

Mega Yarn Yoshi Amiibo, brand new; $120 + shipping

Lot of Amiibos; (pic inbound) $200 + shipping (this includes NISB and Opened)

Special item Amiibo;
More to add here
Bitcoin Black Series Playing Cards, NISB; $15 + shipping

Bitcoin Green Series Playing Cards, NISB; $75 + shipping
*Buy both Bitcoin series playing cards, shipping is free*

Pixel 8-bit Playing Card Set, NISB; $80 + shipping

Heatonist.com Last Dab XXX Hotsauce; $30 shipped

Panasonic Lumia DMC-LX100K for parts or your own repair
Panasonic Lumia DMC-LX100K; Its a great camera. Camera needs a new servo for the lens motor. Other repairs possible, but can be used for parts.

Comes with a ton of accessories; camera, case, charger, 3 batteries, external flash unit, a B+W 43mm 102 ND 0,6-2 BL 4x E filter

$150 shipped
Comics;
More to add here
Last edited:
SamirD said:
Is Wall-E for sale?
HAHA, at this time, no, he is the only LEGO set my wife actually likes, so he gets a nice spot on the desk in the kitchen. But he did decide to show off the hot sauce.
 
ttt - gonna add some comic books later tonight and some more amiibo details
 
