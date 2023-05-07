FS: CM H500 ARGB case

FOR SALE: CoolerMaster H500 ARGB Case.
Has original front fans and i replaced stock rear fan and added 2 top fans with 120MM Arctic PWM fans. i am missing 2 of the expansion slot guards where the GPU was. i have original box with packaging.
$80 shipped but would depend on how much shipping would end up being. if you send me your zip ill try and figure it out.










my heat: rustic https://www.heatware.com/u/72407/to
 

