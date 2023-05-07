FS: CM H500 ARGB case and Router with nodes

FOR SALE: CoolerMaster H500 ARGB Case.
Has original front fans and i replaced stock rear fan and added 2 top fans with 120MM Arctic PWM fans. i am missing 2 of the expansion slot guards where the GPU was. i have original box with packaging.
$70 shipped but would depend on how much shipping would end up being. if you send me your zip ill try and figure it out.
FOR SALE: LYNKSYS ROUTER WITH 2 NODES, WIFI5
would like to sell for all for $120 shipped. everything works but i dont have all the boxes or accessories. My wife had one of those wax heater things and it must have dripped on one of the plug ins for a node. thats what the dot is. i cant seem to remove it.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/linksy...5-system-2-pack-white/5709448.p?skuId=5709448
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/linksy...h-wifi-5-router-black/6309260.p?skuId=6309260
my heat: rustic https://www.heatware.com/u/72407/to
