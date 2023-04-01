FS: Chenbro SR20503 Beige ATX case

I am clearing out the last of my old tech backlog, and up for sale is my Chenbro SR20503 ATX case. It's a solid steel unit with all original accessories, as well as a USB 3.0 front panel and a Blu-ray drive I'll throw in for free. It features two Corsair 4-pin 120mm fans - one in the front, one in the back - as well as one more spot where a 90mm fan could be installed for front ventilation purposes. In addition to plentiful 5.25" bays there is also a removable 3.5" drive bay inside. This is solid for a retro build and good enough for a sleeper machine. I just don't have the room to keep it or the inclination to build yet another machine into it again. This one's gotten hard to find - I'd like $75 shipped within the continental U.S. My Heatware account is FreonTrip. Thanks for looking! Pics below - note that it will not come with a Ryzen installed, but I wanted to convey some idea of how it looks with a machine in it.