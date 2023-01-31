FS : CHEAP Playstation 5 Console

Zoop99
[H]ard|Gawd
- Jun 13, 2012
- 1,407
I have a PS5 "digital" edition. In quotes because technically it's a disk edition. It works flawlessly for downloaded games.
The Blu-ray disk reader is dusty asf and I don't have the time to open and clean it. Takes like 20+ tries to get a Blu Ray disk game to read but using it as a digital edition it works perfect without any issues at all.
I've been using it as a "digital" edition for which it works flawlessly. Both the controller and console and like new flawless cosmetically.
I've had it for almost exactly 1 year. Purchased it January 29th of last year.
Besides that it literally works like a charm and looks brand new.
Looking for $350 shipped. Includes console and a controller. Controller and console both look and work flawless.
I just got literally raped on taxes and got a 1099k so if possible I'm trying to stick to local cash, PayPal gift or Venmo/Zelle.
I am a Moderator of www.reddit.com/r/hardwareswap a sister hardware trading forum that many of you probably use and I have many trades there.
Sidenote: if anyone here needs help on /r/hardwareswap feel free to pm me on pegasusCK
Edit: PICS:
