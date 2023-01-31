FS : CHEAP Playstation 5 Console

Zoop99 said:



The Blu-ray disk reader is dusty asf and I don't have the time to open and clean it. Takes like 20+ tries to get a Blu Ray disk game to read but using it as a digital edition it works perfect without any issues at all.



I've been using it as a "digital" edition for which it works flawlessly. Both the controller and console and like new flawless cosmetically.



I've had it for almost exactly 1 year. Purchased it January 29th of last year.



Besides that it literally works like a charm and looks brand new.



Looking for $350 shipped. Includes console and a controller. Controller and console both look and work flawless.



I just got literally raped on taxes and got a 1099k so if possible I'm trying to stick to local cash, PayPal gift or Venmo/Zelle.



I am a Moderator of



Sidenote: if anyone here needs help on /r/hardwareswap feel free to pm me on pegasusCK



I feel your pain on the taxes. First time I have ever had to pay federal. Owe the sob’s 2k. Back on topic, nice price.