FS : CHEAP Playstation 5 Console

Zoop99

Zoop99

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2012
Messages
1,407
I have a PS5 "digital" edition. In quotes because technically it's a disk edition. It works flawlessly for downloaded games.

The Blu-ray disk reader is dusty asf and I don't have the time to open and clean it. Takes like 20+ tries to get a Blu Ray disk game to read but using it as a digital edition it works perfect without any issues at all.

I've been using it as a "digital" edition for which it works flawlessly. Both the controller and console and like new flawless cosmetically.

I've had it for almost exactly 1 year. Purchased it January 29th of last year.

Besides that it literally works like a charm and looks brand new.

Looking for $350 shipped. Includes console and a controller. Controller and console both look and work flawless.

I just got literally raped on taxes and got a 1099k so if possible I'm trying to stick to local cash, PayPal gift or Venmo/Zelle.

I am a Moderator of www.reddit.com/r/hardwareswap a sister hardware trading forum that many of you probably use and I have many trades there.

Sidenote: if anyone here needs help on /r/hardwareswap feel free to pm me on pegasusCK

Edit: PICS:
 
Last edited:
B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,072
Zoop99 said:
I have a PS5 "digital" edition. In quotes because technically it's a disk edition. It works flawlessly for downloaded games.

The Blu-ray disk reader is dusty asf and I don't have the time to open and clean it. Takes like 20+ tries to get a Blu Ray disk game to read but using it as a digital edition it works perfect without any issues at all.

I've been using it as a "digital" edition for which it works flawlessly. Both the controller and console and like new flawless cosmetically.

I've had it for almost exactly 1 year. Purchased it January 29th of last year.

Besides that it literally works like a charm and looks brand new.

Looking for $350 shipped. Includes console and a controller. Controller and console both look and work flawless.

I just got literally raped on taxes and got a 1099k so if possible I'm trying to stick to local cash, PayPal gift or Venmo/Zelle.

I am a Moderator of www.reddit.com/r/hardwareswap a sister hardware trading forum that many of you probably use and I have many trades there.

Sidenote: if anyone here needs help on /r/hardwareswap feel free to pm me on pegasusCK

Edit: PICS:
Click to expand...

I feel your pain on the taxes. First time I have ever had to pay federal. Owe the sob’s 2k. Back on topic, nice price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top