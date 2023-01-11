FS: CERTIFIED FRESH Intel 12900K, AORUS Z690 Pro, NVMe cloner, Meraki, 48-port PoE+ switch

Thug Esquire
💡 Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware.
💰 I accept most payment methods, and I accept credit cards via Square. PayPal via F&F only.
🏷️ See something you like? I will beat any price. Propose a combo!
$25 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander
Never used. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$139 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
No license needed to use this! 12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$129 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$609 - Intel i9 12900K & Gigabyte AORUS Z690 Pro
An Intel Core i9 12900K and AORUS Z690 Pro Intel ATX Motherboard with DDR5, Quad M.2, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, WiFi 6, Intel 2.5GbE LAN that I've owned for a few months. Bought a 13900K/Z790 board to use instead. Great deal if you're looking for a high end CPU that is nearly new with a matching fully-featured mobo. In original boxes. Selling as set, but drop me a DM if you only want the mobo. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$89 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Minor cosmetic damage to one corner; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - ICY BOX NVMe offline cloner / USB-C enclosure
Cloning enclosure for 2x NVMe with USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C interface and fan. Works with disks up to 2TB. Offline clone feature (uses AC adapter) is really clutch when it comes to migrating your boot drive. I think I even have the original box for this. Price shipped lower 48.
Model IB-2912MCL-C31
Photos