FS: CERTIFIED FRESH Intel 12900K, AORUS Z690 Pro, NVMe cloner, Meraki, 48-port PoE+ switch

$25 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander

$139 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch

$129 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)

$609 - Intel i9 12900K & Gigabyte AORUS Z690 Pro

$89 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)

$79 - ICY BOX NVMe offline cloner / USB-C enclosure

Never used. Price shipped lower 48.No license needed to use this! 12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.An Intel Core i9 12900K and AORUS Z690 Pro Intel ATX Motherboard with DDR5, Quad M.2, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, WiFi 6, Intel 2.5GbE LAN that I've owned for a few months. Bought a 13900K/Z790 board to use instead. Great deal if you're looking for a high end CPU that is nearly new with a matching fully-featured mobo. In original boxes. Selling as set, but drop me a DM if you only want the mobo. Price shipped lower 48.Minor cosmetic damage to one corner; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.Cloning enclosure for 2x NVMe with USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C interface and fan. Works with disks up to 2TB. Offline clone feature (uses AC adapter) is really clutch when it comes to migrating your boot drive. I think I even have the original box for this. Price shipped lower 48.Model IB-2912MCL-C31