FS: [Central Ohio] i5-13500/RTX 3060 Mini ITX system - $1300

Times are tough. I'm unemployed and bills are due so I have to sell my latest build.
The parts set me back about $1550 after taxes but I would like to get $1300 out of it.
It is a nice build with quality parts so save a few hundo by buying from me :)
The build is about a month old and has worked flawlessly.
It has plenty of power to game at 3440x1440.
I looked at benches for the i5-13500 and it looks to be on par with a 10900k

I don't have the box for the case so I don't feel comfortable shipping so its local to Central Ohio.

Mobo: Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi

CPU: i5-13500

RAM: 32GB G Skill Trident DDR5 5600

NVME: 4TB WD SN850X

GPU: EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12GB

PSU: Corsair RM850X 80+ Gold

Case: Fractal Design Torrent Nano Black (no window)

OS: Windows 11 Pro
