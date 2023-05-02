FS: [Central Ohio] i5-13500/RTX 3060 Mini ITX system - $1300

Doozer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 30, 2001
- Messages
- 2,367
Times are tough. I'm unemployed and bills are due so I have to sell my latest build.
The parts set me back about $1550 after taxes but I would like to get $1300 out of it.
It is a nice build with quality parts so save a few hundo by buying from me
The build is about a month old and has worked flawlessly.
It has plenty of power to game at 3440x1440.
I looked at benches for the i5-13500 and it looks to be on par with a 10900k
I don't have the box for the case so I don't feel comfortable shipping so its local to Central Ohio.
246-0-0 Heat
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mobo: Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi
CPU: i5-13500
RAM: 32GB G Skill Trident DDR5 5600
NVME: 4TB WD SN850X
GPU: EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12GB
PSU: Corsair RM850X 80+ Gold
Case: Fractal Design Torrent Nano Black (no window)
OS: Windows 11 Pro
---------------------------------------------------------------------
