[FS] [Central Ohio] -- HTC VIVE, DOCSIS 3.0 cable modems

ST: 8JZRLS1

4x Xeon E7-4860 @2.27Ghz. (10-Physical core, 20 Logical core each)

32GB DDR3 ECC Ram, I swap the ram between the servers so can put roughly 256GB in it for buyer.

PERC H700

iDRAC6

Dual PSU

6x 2.5" Bays w/ Drive Caddy's

4x1 Gigabit Port NIC card.



This was my favorite of all the servers. Ran server 2012 DC, at one point had 14VMs on it.

Didnt have large 2.5" storage drives, so I used the R710 with 6x 3.5" bays as a storage server.