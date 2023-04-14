[FS] [Central Ohio] -- HTC VIVE, DOCSIS 3.0 cable modems

TheGeekFreek

TheGeekFreek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 31, 2005
Messages
7,942
Gettign ready to move cross country and downsizing all my stuff.
Pickup in Delaware OH.
Everything has been cleaned dusted and ready for a new home. Was decomissioned just a couple days ago, everything working.
https://www.heatware.com/u/32557/to

Everything is OBO, larger multi-item purchases will have priority.
Cross posted to Reddit and FB.
(Shipping costs apply. Unable to ship servers)


**********Still Available***********

-HTC Vive (Complete and working) - $400> $360

-Motorola Surfboard SB6190 - $50> $40

-Motorola Surfboard SB6180 (Power not included) - $40> $30







*********** TRADES **************
-Milwaukee Packout Boxes
-Direct Drive Racing base + wheel (Moza R5 preferably)
-AimTrak or Sinden lightgun
-Elgato Stream Deck (15 or 32 button)
-Mackie CRX 8" Sub




<a href="">

<a href="">






************* SOLD*************
-APC 42U Server Rack - Front and rear doors, casters, removable side panels, wire routes. - $150
+3x full metal adjustable rack shelves
+2x sets of universal side rails
+1x short shelf
-Blackbox SerView Monitor - $100
-Cyberpower 12 port power - 15A 1800Joules - $40
-Rear facing 5-port power switch - $20
-Trendnet TK-803R 8 port KVM (4 Sets of wires) w/ rack ears - $30
-Motorola MB8600 (Sealed) - $50
-Dell R810 - 4 CPU, 80 Core, 40GB, RAM, 6x 2.5" Bay, DVD, Dual PSU - $250
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 40GB RAM, 4x 3.5" Bays, RD1000 Tape Drive, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 240GB RAM, 6x 3.5" Bays, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Netgear Prosafe GS752TP 48-port ALL POE w/ rack ears - $100
-Cyberoam CR10iNG Router/Firewall - $50
-Ruckus ZoneDirector 1100 WAP Controller w/ 8 Licenses - $100
+5 Ruckus WAPs
 
Last edited:
TheGeekFreek

TheGeekFreek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 31, 2005
Messages
7,942
Rack and some accessories sold.
Still have server, switch, firewall, and Wifi.

Added Modems and HTC Vive VR headset.
 
Last edited:
TheGeekFreek

TheGeekFreek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 31, 2005
Messages
7,942
Gillbot said:
Detailed specs on the r810?
Click to expand...

ST: 8JZRLS1
4x Xeon E7-4860 @2.27Ghz. (10-Physical core, 20 Logical core each)
32GB DDR3 ECC Ram, I swap the ram between the servers so can put roughly 256GB in it for buyer.
PERC H700
iDRAC6
Dual PSU
6x 2.5" Bays w/ Drive Caddy's
4x1 Gigabit Port NIC card.

This was my favorite of all the servers. Ran server 2012 DC, at one point had 14VMs on it.
Didnt have large 2.5" storage drives, so I used the R710 with 6x 3.5" bays as a storage server.
 
Gillbot

Gillbot

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 27, 2001
Messages
8,520
TheGeekFreek said:
ST: 8JZRLS1
4x Xeon E7-4860 @2.27Ghz. (10-Physical core, 20 Logical core each)
32GB DDR3 ECC Ram, I swap the ram between the servers so can put roughly 256GB in it for buyer.
PERC H700
iDRAC6
Dual PSU
6x 2.5" Bays w/ Drive Caddy's
4x1 Gigabit Port NIC card.

This was my favorite of all the servers. Ran server 2012 DC, at one point had 14VMs on it.
Didnt have large 2.5" storage drives, so I used the R710 with 6x 3.5" bays as a storage server.
Click to expand...
Tempted on that to replace my R815 that I stopped using.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top