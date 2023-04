[FS] [Central Ohio] - Home Lab Equipment - Servers, Router, POE Switch, Wifi Controller, WAPs, Modems, VR - *Updated 4/16

Been using this setup for a few years now, and now that Im moving on to more cloud based education and no longer really need the physical stuff anymore. This is pretty much an entire business environment. Just add hard drives and operating system.Pickup in Delaware OH. Everything has been cleaned dusted and ready for a new home. Was decomissioned just a couple days ago, everything working.-HTC Vive (Complete and working) - $400-Motorola Surfboard SB6190 - $50-Motorola Surfboard SB6180 (Power not included) - $40-Motorola MB8600 (Sealed) - $50-Dell R810 - 4 CPU, 80 Core, 40GB, RAM, 6x 2.5" Bay, DVD, Dual PSU - $250-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 40GB RAM, 4x 3.5" Bays, RD1000 Tape Drive, DVD, Dual PSU - $100-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 240GB RAM, 6x 3.5" Bays, DVD, Dual PSU - $100*The RAM is interchangeable between these. Can configure up to 256GB in any of them.*The R810 with 80-cores and 256GBRam, and 4x 1TB hard drives was an absolute beast for VMs.-Netgear Prosafe GS752TP 48-port ALL POE w/ rack ears - $100-Cyberoam CR10iNG Router/Firewall - $50-Ruckus ZoneDirector 1100 WAP Controller w/ 8 Licenses - $100+5 Ruckus WAPsFree things with purchase:-Big set of ethernet cables for the rack.-Several extra long computer power cables rated for servers-Bunch of DVD-RW DL, and cases-APC 42U Server Rack - Front and rear doors, casters, removable side panels, wire routes. - $150+3x full metal adjustable rack shelves+2x sets of universal side rails+1x short shelf-Blackbox SerView Monitor - $100-Cyberpower 12 port power - 15A 1800Joules - $40-Rear facing 5-port power switch - $20-Trendnet TK-803R 8 port KVM (4 Sets of wires) w/ rack ears - $30[Imgur]([Imgur](Hoping to not ship this stuff. But ill look into it if someone really needs some stuff.