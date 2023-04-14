[FS] [Central Ohio] - Full Small/Medium Business Environment - Servers, Router, POE Switch, Wifi Controller, WAPs, KVM ++

Been using this setup for a few years now, and now that Im moving on to more cloud based education and no longer really need the physical stuff anymore. This is pretty much an entire business environment. Just add hard drives and operating system.Hopefully looking to offload the entire thing at once. $1000 OBO, Pickup in Delaware OH. Everything has been cleaned dusted and ready for a new home. Was decomissioned just a couple days ago, everything working.-APC 42U Server Rack - Front and rear doors, casters, removable side panels, wire routes. - $150+3x full metal adjustable rack shelves+2x sets of universal side rails+1x short shelf-Dell R810 - 4 CPU, 80 Core, 6x 2.5" Bay, DVD, Dual PSU - $250-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 4x 3.5" Bays, RD1000 Tape Drive, DVD, Dual PSU - $100-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 6x 3.5" Bays, DVD, Dual PSU - $100*The RAM is interchangeable between these. Can configure up to 256GB in any of them.*The R810 with 80-cores and 256GBRam, and 4x 1TB hard drives was an absolute beast for VMs.-Cyberpower 12 port power - 15A 1800Joules - $40-Rear facing 5-port power switch - $20-Trendnet TK-803R 8 port KVM (4 Sets of wires) w/ rack ears - $30-Netgear Prosafe GS752TP 48-port ALL POE w/ rack ears - $450-Blackbox SerView Monitor + Keyboard + Mouse (Keys around number 0 sometimes hit additional keys) - $100-Cyberoam CR10iNG Router - $50-Ruckus ZoneDirector 1100 WAP Controller w/ 8 Licenses - $100+5 Ruckus WAPs-Big set of ethernet cables for the rack.-Several extra long computer power cables rated for servers[Imgur]([Imgur]([Imgur]([Imgur]([Imgur]([Imgur](Hoping to not ship this stuff. But ill look into it if someone really needs some stuff.