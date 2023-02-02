FS: Cavalli Audio Liquid Carbon amp

Baker_God

Apr 27, 2003
1,378
This headphone amp is from the second limited production run and is in perfect working condition.
The only blemishes to its appearance are slight discolorations from physical handling, no major scrapes or scratches.
I hate to sell it but it's not being used and it should go to somebody who can enjoy it.

Asking $300 shipped

heatware: Baker_God
 

