FS: Canon MF656CDW Local Only - 85118

A

Apoxi

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 1, 2006
Messages
1,275
Hey all,

For sale is a BNIB canon mf656cdw. This is a great, color laser printer. It provides great quality for a low cost per print.

Looking to sell locally only because it’s just so big and heavy. Can meet around the Mesa area in a public place.

Pics:
View: https://imgur.com/a/CQi3bjm

looking for $350 cash or best offer

Thanks!
 
Last edited:
