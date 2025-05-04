FS Canon EOS 5D Mark II 21.1 Megapixel Digital SLR Camera Body

the_servicer
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2013
- Messages
- 2,147
Bought used from Adorama. Works perfectly. Comes with battery, charger and body cap. Let me know if you'd like photos. I found this model after Martin Castein recommended it on YouTube.
190 shipped.
The price includes shipping but does not include a PayPal fee.
Edit: I will cover shipping and PayPal fee, if any.
If you're east of the Mississippi, please be prepared to help a little with shipping cost.
I also have a Canon 50/1.4 lens available but I haven't priced it yet.
190 shipped.
Edit: I will cover shipping and PayPal fee, if any.
If you're east of the Mississippi, please be prepared to help a little with shipping cost.
I also have a Canon 50/1.4 lens available but I haven't priced it yet.
Last edited: