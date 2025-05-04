  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS Canon EOS 5D Mark II 21.1 Megapixel Digital SLR Camera Body

T

the_servicer

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 16, 2013
Messages
2,147
Bought used from Adorama. Works perfectly. Comes with battery, charger and body cap. Let me know if you'd like photos. I found this model after Martin Castein recommended it on YouTube.
190 shipped. The price includes shipping but does not include a PayPal fee.
Edit: I will cover shipping and PayPal fee, if any.

If you're east of the Mississippi, please be prepared to help a little with shipping cost.

I also have a Canon 50/1.4 lens available but I haven't priced it yet.
 
Last edited:
Do you know how many shutter actuations are on it? Do you know it's previous history?
 
dang thats a good price. I would like to check out Canon but I already have 2 Nikons. 🤔🤔 my wallet and wife will be mad at me for spending $$$$. the doghouse is very small for me to fit into
 
SamirD said:
Do you know how many shutter actuations are on it? Do you know it's previous history?
Click to expand...
Used dealers like Adorama provide sparse info about history when selling and shipping cameras. They did not provide a shutter count. I never went to look for it either. I used the camera last year at a workshop with Peter Coulson and it performed beautifully at the event.
 
the_servicer said:
Used dealers like Adorama provide sparse info about history when selling and shipping cameras. They did not provide a shutter count. I never went to look for it either. I used the camera last year at a workshop with Peter Coulson and it performed beautifully at the event.
Click to expand...
Just take a pic or use the last pic taken and upload it to online at Opanda. It will get u the shutter count.
 
