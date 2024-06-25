FS Canon EF telephoto zoom

the_servicer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2013
- Messages
- 2,124
My dad, an amateur photographer, died some years ago and left behind photo gear. These items haven't been used since he passed away. Everything looks excellent. I had the body and all lenses tested and cleaned in June at Canon's service center in Costa Mesa, California (at a cost of over $400). Each item passed and no problems were found. Let me know if you'd like to see a service report. Lenses include the case, hood, caps and original box. The Fisheye lens is just missing the box (though the lens itself looks new). I have not seen any marks on glass anywhere. The worst I see is a stubborn dust particle here and there. In some cases, a rubber grip band on a lens does not look new anymore.
PM me for a link to photos.
When browsing the lens photos (except Fisheye), look for the same label at the beginning and end of each series.
- EOS 5D Mark III body: sold here
- EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye lens: sold to MPB
- EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS lens: $700
- EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS lens: sold to KEH
- EF 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6L IS lens: sold to MPB
