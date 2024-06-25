FS Canon EF telephoto zoom

EOS 5D Mark III body: sold here

EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye lens: sold to MPB

EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS lens: $700

EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS lens: sold to KEH

EF 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6L IS lens: sold to MPB

My dad, an amateur photographer, died some years ago and left behind photo gear. These items haven't been used since he passed away. Everything looks excellent. I had the body and all lenses tested and cleaned in June at Canon's service center in Costa Mesa, California (at a cost of over $400). Each item passed and no problems were found. Let me know if you'd like to see a service report. Lenses include the case, hood, caps and original box. The Fisheye lens is just missing the box (though the lens itself looks new). I have not seen any marks on glass anywhere. The worst I see is a stubborn dust particle here and there. In some cases, a rubber grip band on a lens does not look new anymore.PM me for a link to photos.When browsing the lens photos (except Fisheye), look for the same label at the beginning and end of each series.I tend to ship with USPS Ground Advantage or UPS Ground. Obviously everything will be packed with great care.