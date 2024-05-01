DaedalusHelios
FS:Canakit Raspberry Pi 5 8GB bundle + 512GB Pro Ultimate SD $170
4 available- $170 each
~New Sealed~ and this is the best of the best combination in my opinion. Units left over from a farm automation project. The case acts as the heatsink.
Echelon V is my heatware: 271-0-0
