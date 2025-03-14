  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Camera gear, ethernet over powerline, headphones, Sonos Connect, DAC/amps, cheap mITX case, mechanical keyboard, 24" monitor, Picobrew Z2

S

shleepy

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Oct 23, 2008
Messages
144
Terms & Details:
  • Heatware: shleepy
  • I accept PayPal, cash locally, or contact me if you prefer other methods
  • "Shipped" means within the US, most likely with USPS (but please let me know if you have any preferences / dislike any particular carriers)
  • "Or best offer" is implied in my pricing, unless "firm" is explicitly stated
  • All items are used and in good working condition, unless explicitly stated otherwise.
  • Local pick-up would be in the SF Bay Area
  • I may have some of this stuff also listed elsewhere - notably, head-fi, eBay, and/or Anandtech (the username will be obvious)
--------------------------------

Audio Gear for Sale:

  • Alienware Pro Headset (white), like new condition
    • Only used for a couple of weeks and in perfect working order. No original box, but have all of the other accessories - boom mic, USB cable, USB dongle + adapter.
    • Also including a hard case that fits them.
    • Great as an all-arounder - it's a gaming headset that works with PS5 via dongle, but can also be connected to your phone/etc via Bluetooth
    • Asking Price: $128 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Audio-Technica ATH-AWAS Headphones + ATH-AWKT earpads
    • Great condition. No original box.
    • They currently have the original earpads installed. They're SLIGHTLY flaking / showing signs of wear (despite the prior owner saying they're barely used), so I bought the ATH-AWKT sheep skin earpads directly from Audio-Technica, but have not yet replaced them. They're included in the sale. Original cable with 1/4" plug is installed.
    • Asking Price: $698 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Oppo PM-3 Headphones (planar magnetic)
    • Some signs of wear, especially on the headband. (Most moderately used PM-3's are similar.) Includes a simple, black headband cover.
    • Installed earpads are aftermarket fabric ones. They're comfortable, but I recommend playing around with others to get the sound signature that you want. Included: 3.5mm cable, 3.5mm -> 1/4" adapter, 3.5mm cable with inline boom microphone, original hard case.
    • Asking Price: $179 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Lead Audio LA-200 DAC/amp for headphones & speakers
    • Fun & capable 24-bit/192kHz DAC/amp with USB/coax/etc inputs; output is to headphones or 2x 25W speakers. Great if you want to switch off between headphones and passive speakers but don't want a full-sized AV receiver on your desk.
    • Excellent condition, except for a minor scratch at the top. Original box included.
    • Asking Price: $288 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • SOHA II hybrid-tube headphone amp
    • DIY amp that was made for me semi-professionally (custom-made metal case and whatnot). Excellent condition. Great for headphones that need a lot of amplification (e.g., I used it with 600ohm Beyerdynamics).
    • Asking Price: $188 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • iBasso DC01 Portable 2.5mm to USB-C Balanced DAC/Amp Cable Adapter (32bit/384kHz)
    • Note that this is a 2.5mm adapter, NOT a 3.5mm one.
    • Original box included. Rarely used. Great condition, except for the print on the golden sticker being worn off.
    • Asking Price: $34 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Sonos Connect Gen 2 WiFi network streamer, DAC/amp
    • (Note that this is the 2nd generation one, which works with the current Sonos app, and not the older model that can only be used with the legacy app)
    • Works well - no issues. Just includes the power cable, but let me know if you need an RCA cable or something.
    • Asking Price: $87 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

Misc. Computer Gear for Sale:

  • Comtrend Powerline Ethernet Adapters, 2 pack (PG-9182PT); up to 2Gbps
    • Like new - I never ended up using them, and instead had an ethernet cable routed through the house
    • Asking price: $49 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • KBDcraft Kit Adam 60% Building Block Mechanical Keyboard Full Kit, White (new / open box)
    • Assemble your own keyboard like a Lego kit! In fact, you can replace some parts with your own Lego pieces.
    • Open box (not sure if it was ever really sealed), but the little baggies of parts inside are unopened.
    • Asking price: $59 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • "Demon M60" SFF mITX case (new / open box), black with clear acrylic side panel
    • A case from Aliexpress that is no longer listed there, but very similar to the SGPC K60. External dimensions are approximately 265mm x 215mm x 160mm, and there's room for a double-slot GPU that is slightly under 220mm. Fits SFX (and probably SFX-L) PSU.
    • Open box, never used. That one brown side is a peel-off sticker for the clear acrylic side panel.
    • Asking price: $20 + shipping (it's fairly light and small, for a case), or free local pickup
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Lenovo L24q-30 (23.8" WQHD WLED) LCD Monitor
    • 2560 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, IPS panel type
    • Includes original stand and a power cable, but no box/etc. Let me know if you need an HDMI or DP cable. Works well - no issues!
    • Asking price: $80 local pickup in SF Bay Area only
    • PHOTO LINK

Camera Gear for Sale:

  • MS-Optics (Miyazaki) Aporia 24mm f/2.0 Leica M-mount lens (Silver Chrome color)
    • Ultra-slim and light; manual focus, hand-made lens. The box even has white-out, presumably after Miyazaki accidentally wrote the wrong model number!
    • Includes everything - box, included paperwork (in Japanese), lens caps, and the little lens hood. Note that you can easily get an adapter for Sony FE or other camera systems.
    • Very briefly tried, and I think never even used outdoors.
    • Asking price: $899 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Metabones Leica M to Sony E-mount T Adapter III, Black Matte
    • High-quality, heavy duty lens adapter. Barely used, with the lens I have listed above.
    • Includes original box and plastic case
    • Asking price: $78 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Canon PowerShot G9 X compact camera (1" sensor)
    • Very lighty used over the years - I believe under 500 shutter count (though it's apparently hard to tell with modern-ish Canons).
    • Includes original box and accessories.
    • Asking price: $488 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK


Misc. Less Tech-y Stuff For Sale:
  • Picobrew Z2 homebrewing system
    • Two Picobrew Z1 (successor of the Zymatic) units stacked together; lots and lots of other accessories included, from kegs to cleaning gear, PicoFerm, etc.
    • I'm mainly looking for a local-ish person who is familiar with Picobrew and would know what to do with this. I've only used it a handful of times and loved it, but do not have the time or space to continue brewing.
    • Asking Price: $600 local pick-up in SF Bay Area only
    • PHOTO LINK

--------------------------------
SOLD / PENDING / Previously Listed on This Thread:

  • SOLD: Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset (for PS4/PS5/PC)
  • SOLD: Westone UM2 earphones (IEM's / in-ear monitors), modded with removable 2-pin cable
  • SOLD: IOGEAR GUS4C2 Keyboard/Mouse & Peripheral USB Switch with 85W Power Delivery
  • SOLD: Audio-Technica ATH-W1000X Headphones, with ATH-W5000 earpads installed
 
Last edited:
Added an mITX case. A couple audio things already sold, but I'll have more stuff coming in the near-ish future!
 
Sent PM for the w1000x

(I have a pair of the AWAS for anyone reading and they are great)
 
Bump after finally adding a few things: camera stuff, Alienware headset, ethernet-over-powerline adapters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top