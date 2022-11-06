FS : Callisto Protocol PS5 $35 (also DDR3 ECC dimms)

For sale =



The Callisto Protocol (disc) for PS5 - $35 shipped. Beautiful game but I couldn't get into it, and I don't really have time to play anyway. Case and disc are like new



UPDATE 1/28/23 = All the DDR4 ECC is sold. There is some older DDR3 left.



UPDATE 1/7/23 = I was digging through the closet and found an entire box of ram long forgotten. It's older DDR3 ECC stuff, so probably not much interest anymore. But hey if anyone can use it I will sell it cheap. They were all fully functional before they got pulled, but these will be sold AS-IS.



qty 24 Samsung 4GB 4rx8 pc3-8500R (pn m393b5173fhd-cf8, from the random 3 I pulled from the pile). I would take $50 (96gb) for the entire stack + shipping

qty 4 Samsung 2GB 2rx8 pc3-8500E (pn m391b5673eh1-cg8) = 8gb = $10 shipped

qty 2 Samsung 2GB 1rx8 pc3-10600e (pnm391b577ch0-ch9) = 4gb = $6 shipped

qty 2 Hynix 4GB 2r4 pc3-8500r (pn hmt151r7bfr4c-g7) = 8gb = $10 shipped





My Heatware is "Burticus".

Preferred payment method is Paypal. I prefer F&F, but if you want to go the regular Paypal method I would appreciate it if the buyer would cover the Paypal fee (I think it's 3%)



Preferred shipping method is USPS Priority mail. If you want more than the $100 default insurance, usually extra $3-4 per $100. UPS is also an option but they are not cheap.



Feel free to ask any questions. Sorry, but I do not know which motherboards these will work with outside of rack servers. Google is your friend.