FS: Caldigit USB-C dock, Powkiddy v90 and Gameboy games

Hi everyone, I'm cleaning out tech that's not being used to replenish the budget for new toys, so will be periodically updating this post as new items come up and sold. Everything has been adult owned in a smoke free home, and described below, with pictures available upon request. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.Caldigit USB-C dock - I purchased this a while back to use with my work and personal laptops, but I've upgraded to a Thunderbolt dock, so looking for a new home. It works great and is in good condition, only thing worth mentioning is some light scratching around the USB port. Comes with a third party TB3 cable and the power supply. I'm asking $40 shipped for it. I have the firmware that allows for extra bandwidth to the displayport connector, at the cost of the USB ports, but I can re-install the stock firmware.Powkiddy v90 - red color (although it's more orange/red), comes with a Team group 64gb microSD card and emulators on it. Great little device, especially for people who love the GBA form factor. Also comes with a 64gb microSD card, in like new condition. I'm asking $30 shipped.Gameboy games - I got these cartridges locally as part of a GBA purchase I made a while back. There are 8 gameboy games, 2 GB color games, and 10 GBA games. I can provide the full list upon request, but they are nothing special. I'm hoping some collector could use them vs sitting around me gathering dust. I'm asking $15 shipped.