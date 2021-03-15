FS: Caldigit TS3+ dock, Microsoft 256gb SSD (SP8+ products), NAS Hard Drives

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.



1. Samsung Galaxy 5 pro GPS only watch, mint condition. $165 obo shipped USA - Pictures below

2. Samsung S23 Ultra, unlocked, black, 512gb - $799 shipped obo USA (some rub marks on one part of screen as pictured, but can't see them when using) Including 3 cases with this.

3. Caldigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock - $200 obo shipped USA

4. Microsoft 256gb Model 1911 SSD which comes in their Surface Pro 8 or higher products. $25 shipped. See picture below.

5. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All prices for the NAS drives do not include shipping any longer Will ship cheapest way USPS or UPS depending on location.

BrandPrice shippedModelSerial #SizePower On CountPower On HoursConditionWarranty
Seagate Desktop HD
$20​
ST4000DM000-1F2168Z306XWNF4 TB3148203GoodOut of Warr
Seagate IronWolf
$40​
ST6000VN0033-2EE110ZADAT5Y26 TB3619434GoodYes, 07/21/23
WD Red
$30​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WMC4N23703043 TB39567572GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPD833 TB4153756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD3 TB4053756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$40
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL4 TB3334543GoodOut of Warr
 

Might have to grab one of them Echo Show 5's the end of this week. Well, if there is any of them left. LOL
 
